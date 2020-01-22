The woman, born in Honduras, was jailed after spitting and biting on MPs

advertisement

Julieana Oseguera-Rosales

A 59-year-old woman from Fruitland Park ended up in prison on Friday morning after the sheriff’s deputies in Lake County were spat on and bitten.

A woman called the sheriff MPs and said she was holding an ex parte court order for her mother, Honduras-born Julieana Oseguera-Rosales. She told MPs that she expected to be violent of police officers when she was picked up, a sheriff’s report said.

Four MPs replied to the residence in Fruitland Park and when they arrived they noticed Oseguera-Rosales leaving the residence. They told her to stop so that she could bring her paperwork, but she went further away, the report said.

The MPs finally surrounded Oseguera-Rosales, who was carrying a bottle of Coca-Cola. She took a drink and waited for the MPs to come closer and spit two of them in the face. She also bit one of them on the right forearm when they tried to detain her, the report said.

The MPs then brought Oseguera-Rosales to the ground, where she was handcuffed and detained. The two MPs then went to the Leesburg Regional Medical Center to be examined, the report said.

Oseguera-Rosales was taken to Lake County Jail, where she was charged with two charges against a law enforcement officer who opposed a violent officer. She was detained on a $ 15,000 bond and will have to answer the charges in court on February 10 at 8:30 am.

