The preliminary NTSB helicopter crash report of January 26, which killed the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, was released on Friday. The investigators reveal that a witness described the last moments before the crash step by step. The NTSB found no evidence that the Sikorsky S-76B’s engine had failed before the crash.

The witness said he was on a mountain bike trail when he heard the helicopter approach before it emerged from the clouds. It rolled so far to the left that the witness could see its underside. It fell about 50 feet below him, the report said.

The witness also shared a picture of black smoke from the burning wreckage of the helicopter.

According to investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the helicopter’s engine does not appear to have failed. In fact, the witness’s description and evidence from the crash site show that the engine drives the rotors to impact.

The preliminary report is not final and has not identified the official cause of the crash. This will only happen after a final report, which may not be published until next year.

“Our investigators have already provided ample evidence of the circumstances of this tragic crash,” said Robert L. Sumwalt, chairman of the NTSB, in a statement to the Washington Post. “And we are confident that we will be able to determine the cause, as well as all factors that have contributed, so that we can make safety recommendations to prevent such accidents from happening again.”

At the time of the crash, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and six other passengers were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament. The pilot was Ara Zobayah, who had about 8,200 flight hours on his resume and obtained a certificate for professional pilots in 2007. He was given a certificate to fly helicopter instruments when visibility was poor, but the company that owned the helicopter, Indian Express Helicopters, could only fly when visibility was good.

During the flight, Zoboyan asked the air traffic controllers for a special permit to fly under worse than normal conditions. He started following the highways in Southern California and climbed to an altitude of 2300 feet. Flight data show that it hits the slope at about 1,085 feet.

The NTSB said in its preliminary report that the 1991-built helicopter did not have a “black box” data recorder or an area awareness and warning system that would alert the pilot. The NTSB has asked the FAA to meet both requirements, but the FAA has argued that it cannot stop crashes on its own. However, the FAA prescribes the site warning system for air ambulances.

Bryant, who used helicopters regularly to get around Southern California, played 20 seasons for the Lakers before retiring in 2016 and winning five NBA championships. He was 41 years old.

