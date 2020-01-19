advertisement

Netflix has already lit The Witcher green for season 2, and it may have a familiar face. Eagle-eye fans noticed an Instagram interaction between director Stephen Surjik and actor Kristofer Hivju, the former star of Game of Thrones. It seems possible that Hivju will go from Westeros to The Continent when The Witcher comes back.

Hivju was one of the most popular Game of Thrones stars known for playing red-haired wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane. According to a report by PopCulture.com’s sister site Comicbook.com, it is suspected that it will appear in the second season of The Witcher when it finally airs.

The evidence comes from an Instagram post from Surjik, a director who previously worked with Netflix on Lost in Space. Surjik is said to be looking for locations for Season 3 of The Witcher and has tagged stars like Henry Cavill in the pictures of his trip. He also tagged Hivju in one of the posts last week.

Surjik has since deleted the post, but not before the fans have taken note of the tagging. In addition to Cavill and Hivju, Anya Chaoltra was highlighted in the picture. She played the main role in The Witcher as Yennefer von Vengerberg, the sorceress.

In addition, actress Krysten Ritter commented on the post with a fire emoji. Some wondered if she might also appear on the show. Surjik directed Ritter in some Marvel Studios series, such as The Defenders, that Netflix has canceled.

However, Surjik has never worked with Hivju on projects in the past. Fans believe the only explanation for this is that Hivju is coming to The Witcher in season 2. Time will tell, but we’ve already seen the world of fantasy adaptations grow. It doesn’t matter to involve actors from other series – especially Game of Thrones.

Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait some time for The Witcher Season 2 with or without Hivju. The first season fell last month and was a huge success for Netflix. However, work on a second season only started after the first came out, and the production of such a massive series tends to develop fairly slowly.

Season 2 is expected to be shot in London very soon. There are eight more episodes in the new episode that are slated to appear in 2021. As Season 1 adapted the books The Last Wish and the Sword of Destiny, it is not yet known which parts of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels will be released next or how far it will go.

The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.

