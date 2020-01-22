advertisement

Netflix has officially announced that its fantasy series The Witcher is a big hit. However, part of its popularity is due to how Streamer has recently changed the way it is measured for display. In a fourth quarter earnings call, Netflix announced that 76 million member households watched The Witcher over the four weeks on the platform.

As explained by The Hollywood Reporter, the company previously counted a view as a member account that watched at least 70 percent of an episode or 70 percent of a feature film. Now the time is reduced to just two minutes.

When a user clicks “The Witcher” on Netflix, it is “long enough to indicate that the selection was intended,” said a footnote in the earnings report. With these new metrics, The Witcher can achieve the biggest first season of the platform to date, according to Streamer.

“Our new methodology is similar to that of the BBC iPlayers in their rankings based on” queries “for the title,” Most Popular “articles in the New York Times, including those who opened the articles and the number of YouTube views,” the company noted in the report. “In this way, short and long titles are treated equally, which balances the competitive conditions for all types of our content, including interactive content that is not of a fixed length.”

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a white-haired sorcerer with yellow eyes who is known as a war hero and urban legend. The series, which premiered on December 20, is based on the work of the author Andrzej Sapkowski, who began creating the fantasy world in 1992.

Although the show has received some mixed reviews after its premiere, it is clearly a popular choice with Netflix viewers, although there have been repeated issues that the show’s various schedules have been too confusing. Netflix even responded with an official timeline of what’s happening on the show to shed light on casual viewers.

Part of the show’s success is due to the Game of Thrones big hole in the TV landscape that HBO left behind last spring. Obviously, comparisons between the two series were far from inevitable, but Cavill managed to keep an eye on things.

“I think comparisons are always made and it’s fun,” Cavill said of ET. “It’s okay if they’re two ends of a spectrum in a fantasy genre. But it’s like saying that someone will be the next Tom Cruise. Nobody will be the next Tom Cruise.”

The Witcher was renewed before its debut in season one for a second season that can currently be streamed on Netflix.

