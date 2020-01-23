The Witcher Anime movie is confirmed for Netflix

advertisement

It’s official: a witcher movie is coming to Netflix. Some evidence has recently appeared online that strongly suggests that the streaming service wants to expand the world of The witcher with an animated film and now it has been confirmed. The witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be a full-length anime that will give fans of the show more content, probably between the seasons.

Several reports confirm that the film has been released by Netflix. There is no information about a possible release date, but the film is expected to arrive before release The witcher Season 2. Behind the project are producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, who worked in Season 1 of last year’s live action show. Studio Mir Animation, who previously worked on Netflix Voltron: Legendary Defender, is also said to be working on the film. Netflix provided a short line of log that reads as follows.

“The world of The witcher expanded in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat to the continent. “

Although not confirmed, our previous report indicated that Beau DeMayo was scheduled to write The witcher: Nightmare of the wolf. There is no word on which characters from the live action series appear. It is also currently unclear whether the actors from the series, like Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, will repeat their roles. Netflix recently revealed that The witcher The first season was seen by 76 million subscriber households, making it one of the most popular shows the service has ever produced. With that in mind, it’s natural that they try to keep things as consistent as possible between the show and the movie.

The franchise began with a series of novels by the author Andrzej Sapkowski that go back to the 1980s. Sapkowski first started publishing short stories before producing full-length novels. The last novel, Season of Storms, was published in 2013. To date, the series has sold more than 33 million copies. Aside from the show, a lot of people are familiar with the games based on Sapkowski’s novels. The witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 and became a huge success, generating rave reviews and selling more than 20 million copies.

The witcher debuted in December and was one of Netflix’s best-known releases in 2019. The company had great confidence in the show because it was extended for a second season before the first season ever debuted. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, but there is still no word on when we will see it. In the past, Netflix has been in no hurry with its biggest shows as they try to maintain quality instead of hurrying to a release date. We will keep you posted as more details become available. This message was previously reported by The Wrap.

