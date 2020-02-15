Update 10.50 a.m .: Met Éireann has issued an orange wind warning for two counties in the southeast as Storm Dennis moves through Ireland.

The orange alarm is valid for Wexford and Waterford until 8 p.m. tonight, where winds can blow up to 120 km / h.

For the rest of the country, warnings of yellow wind and rain apply until 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Formerly: Drivers are asked to be careful on the streets when Storm Dennis arrives

Update 7.07 a.m .: The traffic safety authorities urge drivers to be extremely careful today when Storm Dennis arrives.

In parts of Ireland gusts of up to 100 km / h and up to 30 mm of rain are forecast in the coming days.

Met Éireann warns of possible flooding as the strong winds and rain combine.

A status yellow warning for wind is available until 9:00 p.m., while a status yellow rain warning is valid until at least 8:00 p.m.

Brian Farrell from RSA says people should only drive when absolutely necessary.

“In heavy rain, visibility is reduced and the ability to stop your vehicle is reduced compared to normal, dry conditions,” he said.

“It is important that you drive slower. It is important that you keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

“There is a possibility of spot flooding, especially in coastal areas and also outside national routes on country roads where the road may fall and there is a risk of water accumulating.”