The Wildwoods, 'Little Home' music video [Exclusive Premiere]

Americana five piece the Wildwoods premieres the music video for their new song “Little Home” exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to view and listen to this optimistic song about overcoming a fight with depression.

The ethereal harmonies of the Wildwoods are combined with a nostalgic atmosphere, the video for “Little Home” was directed by Brent and Derek Maze and was mainly recorded in Lincoln, Neb., The home of the male and female duo of the band of lead singers, Chloe and Noah Gose. The performance pieces were filmed in “a cute little yellow barn” in which the Goses held their rehearsal dinner about two years ago.

“We really wanted an intimate feeling for the video because the meaning and message are so dear to us,” the Goses tell The Boot.

“Little Home” addresses the complexity of mental illness, feels insufficient and struggles with the sometimes unreasonable expectations of growing up together. “During a season of constant change and growth, it is very easy to get caught up in society’s expectations of where you ‘should’ be at some point in life, with a kind of performance deadline approaching,” says the band.

“The lyrics of this song are meant to create a sense of serenity and peace for anyone who feels lost or hopeless,” they add, “if only for a short while.”

“Little Home” is the first new single from Wildwoods since the release of their 2019 album, Across a Midwest Sky. Based in Lincoln, the band – the Goses, Nate Morris, Noah Pinkman and Andrew Vaggalis – shared the stage with artists such as Jaime Wyatt, Elephant Revival, the Hunts and the Von Trapps. Visit TheWildwoodsBand.com for more information about the group.

