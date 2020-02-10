Wildwood chief of police Randy Parmer

Most news with police officers is bad news that focuses on crime and violations of the law.

But Wildwood chief of police Randy Parmer had only good news for city commissioners on Monday as he recognized an officer and several local companies.

When Parmer approaches his one-year anniversary as a boss, he set a positive tone for the department, with a focus on public relations.

At the meeting on Monday, Officer Angela Velez was honored as the neighborhood’s Wildwood Officer. Parmer praised Velez, who has been on the job for a year, for solving a traffic problem and completing his training as a murder investigator.

“Your attitude and the way you behave is like a veteran of several years,” he said.

The chief of police also honored Wal-Mart and Harbor Chase, a center for assisted living and memory on Powell Road, for helping them shop with a cop Christmas program that provided $ 200 gift cards to 23 families in need.

Parmer praised Linda Coenen, a cashier at Citizens First Bank, for preventing fraud that requires people to send money to release a grandchild or other relative from prison. When a man tried to withdraw $ 12,500, Coenen became aware of the fraud and managed to stop it.

The Barnstorm Theater in Brownwood was also recognized for providing popcorn for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

Since Parmer took over as chief on March 11 last year, the department has had a difficult time in which the former boss was retired and an electric fire destroyed the old police station.

The commissioners praised Parmer for his efforts.

“I think it’s great that you recognize these locals,” said Mayor Ed Wolf.

Commissioner Joe Elliott said he was “impressed by Chief Parmer, who cares about our business and our residents. He did a good job of taking a step forward here. “

After the meeting, Parmer said it was the people in the department who deserved the most credit for the changes, not him.

These changes go beyond awards. He has improved the department’s ability to analyze and investigate crime. After relocating to Sumter County last year, a former handler became a crime analyst.

The commissioners have said they appreciate a weekly Parmer newsletter.

This summer, officers will move into a new, $ 7 million police headquarters under construction on the southwest corner of US-301 and County Road 462 West.

Commissioners approved a payment of $ 553,762 for the station on Monday. So far, the city has paid around $ 2.4 million. The brick and block exterior facade is essentially complete, and current work includes electrical, drywall, and sewer work.

Parmer was stopped several months after an electrical fire in October 2018, in which employees ran for their lives and seriously damaged the police station. Clashes between the then boss Paul Valentino and the city manager Jason McHugh led to the withdrawal of Valentino and two members of his command staff.