The Wild Bird Fund is a place to repair broken wings on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE – The Wild Bird Fund is New York’s only wildlife rehabilitation center.

“Our motto is a protective wing over New York’s wildlife,” said Rita McMahon, director and co-founder of the Wild Bird Fund. “90 percent of our cases are due to human interference, which in one way or another is due to the things we suffer from the animals.”

New York City is an important stop on the east coast. Over 355 species of birds live in the Big Apple or take refuge here during spring and autumn migrations.

Many are injured when they fly into buildings that have been built along these ancient hiking trails or when they are attacked by cats, vehicles and people.

“Each animal is brought by one person. A caring New Yorker who found the animal could pick it up and bring it to us,” said McMahon.

The Wild Bird Fund on Manhattan’s Upper West Side not only heals injured birds, it also has a positive effect on people trying to help them.

They initially had only 1,500 cases, but now the Wild Bird Fund is rehabilitating over 7,000 sick, injured or orphaned wildlife in the city so that they can be released back into the wild.

“We have come into your room and this is our attempt to remedy the situation,” said McMahon. “We will try to help them so that they can continue their natural lives.”

Rehabilitation includes x-rays, diagnostic tests, surgeries, medications, bandages, splints, physical therapies, feeding, and shelter. All native and migratory birds are treated, from house sparrows to rarities such as Virginia Rails and Great Horned Owl. This critical work is done through private donations and largely voluntary work.

The Wild Bird Fund’s rehabilitation center relies on volunteers and interns to heal and release injured birds. The Wild Bird Fund would not exist without volunteers and interns who can reliably express their enthusiasm, skills, talents and willingness to learn.

“The volunteers are an integral part of the overall function of the Wild Bird Fund. They take care of everything from cleaning all the cages to washing the birds to physiotherapy the birds,” said Pepe Hernandez, Wild Bird Fund animal care manager. “We couldn’t survive without our volunteers.”

Visit the Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side to find out how you can volunteer or whether you saved a bird and where to take it.

