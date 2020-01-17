advertisement

Greg Page, one of the founding members of The Wiggles, suffered a cardiac arrest during a bush fire relief concert in Australia. The band said Page, 48, is recovering in a hospital. Page was the original “Yellow Wiggle” and left the band in 2006 for health reasons before returning in 2012 and 2013.

“Update: At the end of the show that evening, there was a medical incident involving Greg Page,” the band’s team wrote on Twitter on Friday. “The doctors were called immediately and he was taken to a hospital where he is being treated. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

A few hours later, The Wiggles released another update.

“As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was taken to the hospital,” the second statement said. “He has had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concerns.”

Page collapsed at the end of the concert in Sydney, reports CNN subsidiary Nine News. The show was a sold out reunion concert where the original members of the band performed together for the first time in several years.

Members of the audience told the Australian 10 Daily that the concert was paused for a moment while Page was covered with a stage curtain. The other members of the group came back and told the crow side that they “needed medical attention” and they played another song without him.

An ambulance took him from the concert to a nearby hospital.

The Wiggles were founded in 1991 and became an international success with their children’s music. Members were easily identified by their yellow, purple, blue, and red shirts. In 2013 the era of the “New Wiggles” began, which now includes Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins.

In 2006, Page left the group because of his health problems. According to CBS News, he was diagnosed with dysautonomy at the age of 34. The condition that caused shortness of breath, heavy chest, drowsiness, tremor, fatigue and dizziness made it difficult to perform.

“I had to do it for health reasons,” Page 2012 told PEOPLE when he returned to the group. “It made me crazy not to know what was wrong with me.”

Page said he had multiple fainting fits and was tested for SARS, epilepsy, and other conditions before diagnosis.

“It was wonderful just to know that I had a name and that it was not incurable and could be treated,” Page told PEOPLE. “I feel like I have a second chance.”

It is not known whether Page’s cardiac arrest is related to dysautonomy.

Photo credit: Mark Davis / Getty Images

