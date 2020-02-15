SAN DIEGO – A jury awarded $ 6 million on Friday to the widow of a retired San Diego Police Department criminalist who committed suicide after being accused of murder in 1984.

The lawyers said the investigation had not been properly initiated by police officers in San Diego, which had driven her husband to commit suicide.

The ruling was the result of a federal lawsuit for unlawful death and civil rights violations filed by Kevin Brown’s widow Rebecca against the city of San Diego and its police department. The jury will appear in court again on Tuesday to review punitive damages.

62-year-old Brown was suspected of murdering Claire Hough, who was strangled at Torrey Pines State Beach in 1984 and found dead. Brown hanged himself in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park in October 2014, which, according to his lawyers, was due to the murder investigation and the seizure of numerous items of sentimental value from his home in Chula Vista.

Rebecca Brown’s lawyers alleged that the now retired SDPD detective Michael Lambert misled a judge when he obtained an affidavit for a warrant to search and seize property in Brown’s house. The affidavit was based on Brown’s sperm found on a Hough vaginal smear, although Rebecca Brown’s lawyer Eugene Iredale said these cells were most likely transferred to the smear by accidental cross-contamination.

Iredale informed the jury that laboratory technicians from the SDPD crime lab often used their own sperm as a reference when performing sperm presence tests.

Other DNA evidence on Hough’s clothing suggested another suspect, Ronald Tatro, who had previously been convicted of several other rapes and attacks against women. Tatro, who died in 2011, was compared to multiple blood stains and pubic hair on the girl’s clothing, Iredale said.

Although Tatro’s DNA on the swab is much more prominent, Iredale said Lambert used Brown’s sperm and evidence that Brown had visited strip clubs in the 1980s to indicate that he had worked with Tatro on the killing.

However, no such link was ever discovered between the men, nor was Brown ever linked to the murder.

Brown, who was suffering from anxiety and depression, was “obsessed with getting his property back,” Iredale said, but was unable to secure her return for several months.

Iredale said the prospect of spending time in prison struggling to clear his name and property confiscation were enough to force Brown to commit suicide.

The lawyer said Lambert was aware that Brown had committed suicide and held on to his property “because he knew it would cause pain and injury, and because he felt like he was being torn down, he would crack the case. “

Deputy prosecutor Catherine Richardson argued in court that Lambert relied on DNA experts to write the affidavit and didn’t get all the information she needed.

The lawyer said Lambert asked about contamination when he was presented with evidence of Brown’s DNA, but his sergeant told him contamination was not possible. She also said Lambert was not informed until months after the warrant was secured that SDPD lab technicians sometimes used their own sperm for testing.

Richardson said the items from Brown’s house would need to be confiscated to prove or disprove a possible Tatro-Brown connection that would have been more than three decades ago, and that a rigorous investigation would be required to prove that there was no favoritism for one there are SDPD employees.

“If he hadn’t investigated (Brown), the police would have been accused of covering up their own,” Richardson told the jury in their opening speech.

