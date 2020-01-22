The widow of a man who was killed on an intelligent highway starts a legal fight to ban her

advertisement

A grieving widow has started a legal struggle to prevent further intelligent highways from being introduced on the M1 after the death of her husband.

Claire Mercer sued the High Court after Jason was hit by a truck on an intelligent part of the M1.

Intelligent highways are sections of the highway without hard shoulders because the lane is used for traffic.

44-year-old Jason had been involved in a small collision near Exit 34 on the South Yorkshire motorway.

When he drove up to exchange details with the 22-year-old driver Alexandru Murgreanu, there was no hard shoulder as it is ALR (all lanes are correct).

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Even though they had stopped as far as possible, a truck collided with the couple after they left their vehicles and they were declared dead at the scene.

Five people died in this section of the M1 last year.

Claire’s lawyers had instructed to initiate a lawsuit against Highways England calling for the use of intelligent highways, including ALR routes that used to be tough shoulders.

The 43-year-old from Broom, Rotherham, said: “I fell to the floor when I was told that Jason died and I don’t know if I will ever be able to come to terms with his death.

“He was a really wonderful man and our whole family is still trying to understand how it happened.

Many highways across the country are being switched to intelligent highways

(Photo: Manchester Evening News.)

“Since this section of the highway is ALR, there was no hard shoulder and they shouldn’t know that the nearest emergency shelter was out of sight a mile away.

“Every time you play on an ALR, it’s like playing Russian roulette with your life. You could be the best driver in the world, but if you collapse, you’re just a seated duck.”

She claims the technology on this section and 80 percent of the intelligent highways are “unable to detect when only a few cars stop in the lanes”.

“So the alley was only closed six minutes after Jason and Alexandru’s bid.

“I hope people help me save lives by helping me fund my legal challenge.”

The ALR is a 16-mile stretch of the M1 between Exit 32 – the M18 – and Exit 35a near the Meadowhall shopping center.

Emergency shelters are about a mile apart. Overhead signs indicate the speed limit and whether a lane is blocked.

She added: “Smart highways and ALRs in particular are clearly very dangerous and something needs to be done.

“Jason was an amazing, multifaceted man who stood out in a crowd.

“He believed in equality and fought to defend his and other rights.” He was a man who loved all kinds of music – from classical music to heavy rock.

Jason Mercer died after another driver was hit by a truck on an intelligent highway on the M1

(Image: SWNS)

“He worked hard, drank knowledge like a sponge, and defined his value through his ability to take care of me and others.

“My family, his sister ‘s family and I have cruelly lost an absolute diamond.

“The only thing that helps us as we try to cope with this loss is to prevent the same from happening to others.”

Helen Smith, a public law and human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Claire has suffered a truly incredible loss in the past few months and is understandably determined to get answers on how Jason’s death could have happened.

“The safety of smart, hard shouldered highways has been questioned several times in recent years and the number of fatalities on these routes, both locally and nationally, is a matter of concern.”

“We are determined to do everything we can to support Claire and other families affected by the use of smart highways. We hope that people can support their campaign if they want to take these legal steps forward. “

Claire has launched a crowdfunding appeal as part of her campaign and hopes to raise £ 20,000 for legal challenge.

In the northwest, sections of the M6, M60 and M62 have been converted into intelligent highways.

Work is currently underway to convert the M56 around Manchester Airport into a Smart Motorways, as well as other plans for the M62 and M6.

Last year, nine people died on the Smart Motorway network, including five deaths in ten months on the M1 near Sheffield.

According to the government, an average of 26 drivers fail on intelligent highways every day.

