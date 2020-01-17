The Whitefield football agent and former Barnsley assistant manager were given suspended sentences for receiving bribes

advertisement

A Whitefield football agent and former Barnsley FC assistant head coach have been sentenced to suspended sentences for accepting and paying bribes.

The payments were made to facilitate the transfer of players to the South Yorkshire Club.

advertisement

A covert investigation by the Daily Telegraph triggered an investigation by the London Police fraud squad.

Italian football agent Giuseppe “Pino” Pagliara (64) from Higher Croft, Whitefield, Bury, was sentenced to two years on probation on Southwark Crown Court to offer or promise a bribe.

54-year-old Dark Lane’s Tommy Wright, Barnsley, former Barnsley Football Club deputy head coach, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being convicted of two charges of accepting or accepting bribery in violation of the bribe Act 2000. Wright had previously worked at Oldham Athletic as a trainer.

Tommy Wright played during the pre-season game between Barnsley and Everton at Oakwell Stadium in 2016

(Image: Getty Images)

Soccer agent Dax Price, 48, of Sittingbourne, Kent, was sentenced to an 18-month prison term suspended for 18 months after being convicted of two charges of offering or promising a bribe in contradiction to the same crime.

In 2007, Mr. Pagliara was praised for striking a burning building in Prestwich to rescue an older woman.

He used his fists and a flower pot to break into the blazing house early in the morning and needed stitches on his right hand and foot.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

At the time, he was living across the street from Hilton Lane.

In September 2016, the Daily Telegraph informed the London Police Fraud Squad of various football agents that were believed to trigger bribes for individuals in football clubs between May 4, 2016 and September 30, 2016.

The information was reviewed by investigators and a criminal investigation into the business of Pagliara, Price and Wright was launched in November 2016.

Tommy Wright was also Assistant Manager at Oldham Athletic

(Image: Oldham Advertiser)

The three men were interviewed on a voluntary basis between December 2016 and April 2017.

In August 2018, they were charged with bribery crimes after detectives checked over a hundred hours of video and audio recordings by undercover journalists.

This showed that all three men had offered and accepted bribes for referring players to the Barnsley Football Club. Wright also provided confidential information about the contracts of players who were already in the club.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

DC Chris Glover of the London Police Fraud Squad said: “It was a long and complex investigation, but today it is a significant result for the London police and all police when it comes to investigating bribery. This case is the first in the UK to address corruption in the football industry and shows how insulting this extremely serious nature can result in significant prison sentences.

“We are pleased that the judiciary is now done and would like to thank the Telegraph, the Football Association, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Barnsley Football Club for assistance in this case.”

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news. We are also on Instagram.

When you’re on the go, the M.E.N. App brings you closer to the latest news where you live. The app is available on iPhone and Android and can be tailored to provide you with the latest information.

The latest news, the latest information about your football club, the selection of events of the week and the latest trips – you can customize the app to your liking. Our push notifications help you highlight the greatest stories for you first.

Download it here on iPhone and Android.

advertisement