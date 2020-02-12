We dive into the vault of Far Out Magazine to give you a very special performance while The White Stripes records David Bowie’s powerhouse track “Moonage Daydream”.

When you think back to some of David Bowie’s best songs, it’s very hard to look beyond his illustrious and groundbreaking records The Rise and Fall by Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars.

It is an LP that introduced the world to Bowie’s Persona Ziggy Stardust and created its own genre of glam rock. No wonder that an up-and-coming young band called The White Stripes chose one of the best tracks on the album “Moonage Daydream” for a special early cover over 20 years later to express their incarnation.

The White Stripes were still in their infancy when they recorded the iconic favorite track and added their own unique spin. The following shot is probably from one of their very first shows where most people have the clip from around 1997. But what really impressed us is that Jack White’s strangely high vocals and a newly developed band on this cover are incredibly indicative of the future sound of The White Stripes.

The interpretation of one of our favorite guitar impresarios is a unique Jack White sound that breaks away from the original glam rock tones at the age of 22 and instead focuses more on the blues roots of the song, White’s Fire, resembles breathing guitar, which dodges everyone within earshot. The fluffy guitars and throbbing drums signal the beginning of the new generation that is picking up their rock’n’roll batons.

To put this in the mid-1990s context: Britain was still deeply rooted in the war between Oasis and Blur, and much of the United States was still staggering over the death of grunge. The White Stripes were years ahead of the curve. Another beautiful and rather revealing moment of the recording is part of Jack White’s enthusiastic review and his reworked stage presence. He simply says in the recording “He sounds like a madman”.

Even if they were right, white is a bit strange. To be honest, it’s a ridiculous moment to know that the crowd has witnessed one of the greatest bands of the 21st century that were delivered three years earlier. Somehow on a cover, The White Stripes refined their own sound.

So while we will never experience David Bowie’s feeling on this contemporary cover of his glam rock classic, we will never experience the duet of dreams between him and White – we can be sure that rock stars will know about it. Modernity at least learns from them best.

Listen to the White Stripes listed below by David Bowie’s classic “Moonage Daydream”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR6WUS4ya5M [/ embed]

