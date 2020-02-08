Jack White’s love for everything related to country and western is deeply embedded in his character. The singer and guitar impresario has always had a preference for the icons of country music, especially for the queens of the genre.

While The White Stripes cover by Dolly Parton’s brilliant “Jolene” may be one of the greatest covers ever, on the cover of Loretta Lynn’s “Rated X” it is exactly what White really messes up.

The singer’s fascination with Lynn goes back further than his 2004 release of her album Van Lear Rose and his subsequent outbursts of worship every time she visits Tennessee.

It goes back to 2001 with this exuberant cover of the country classic. Below is The White Stripes’ fan material about Lynn’s “Rated X” performing in Detroit in 2001.

Lynna’s and White’s collaboration on Van Lear Rose turned out to be one of Lynn’s most accepted works. In early 2005, the LP received the Grammy for best country album, and Portland, Oregon was the Grammy winner for best country collaboration with vocals

“If you work with someone like her, forget about everything else,” White said of Lynn on the red carpet at the 2010 Salute to Country Music Grammy, which honored the singer’s 60-year career. “You can’t imagine that talent is right in front of your eyes. The things you hear just don’t seem human.”

The performance includes everything Stripes ” Jolene ” does. A deeply moving country track, chewed by the distorted treatment, spit out and somehow remains stronger than ever.

Listen to the dirty performance of Loretta Lynn’s “Rated X” from her 2001 Detroit show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4CpD_l3mO0 [/ embed]

Remarks