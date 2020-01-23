advertisement

The White House plans to issue a statement shortly on President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East.

Israeli officials believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and political rival Kahol Lavan, leader Benny Gantz, will fly to Washington next week to discuss the details of the U.S. government’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Tuesday, Gantz said he would work to advance Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections. He expects the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East to be published. In response, Netanyahu, who had previously promised to annex not only the Jordan Valley, but also Zone C areas, which make up over 60% of the West Bank, said he would apply Israeli law “without exception” to all Israeli settlements.

During a tour of the region, Gantz said: “The Jordan Valley is Israel’s eastern rampart in any future conflict. The Israeli governments who spoke of the possibility of returning the area [under Jordanian control] made a serious strategic and security error as we see this strip of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel. ”

