The White House plans to release a statement on the Middle East peace plan soon, Israeli officials believe - Israel News

The White House plans to release a statement on President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan soon, Israeli officials believe.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Kahol Lavan, chairman Benny Gantz, are expected to fly to Washington next week to discuss the details of the US government’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Tuesday, Gantz pledged to further Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections and expects the Middle East peace plan to be released.

In the past, Gantz refused to publish the plan during an election campaign, saying that such a move was a gift to Netanyahu and a “direct intervention”.

During a tour of the region, Gantz said: “The Jordan Valley is Israel’s eastern rampart in any future conflict. The Israeli governments who spoke of the possibility of returning the area [under Jordanian control] made a serious strategic and security error as we see this strip of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel. ”

Gantz emphasized that the process of extending Israel’s sovereignty over the area would be legal and in coordination with international government agencies. “Until then, we will ensure the further development of this country, we have to move forward,” he added.

Netanyahu, who previously promised to annex not only the Jordan Valley but also Zone C areas, which make up more than 60% of the West Bank, said he would apply Israeli law “without exception” to all Israeli settlements.

In recent days, news has surfaced from Israel about the possibility that the Trump administration will release the long-awaited peace plan next week as part of the Israeli election campaign.

Foreign diplomats, think tank experts, and former government officials who closely follow US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian issue have seen this film before: The White House keeps giving references to the publication of its peace plan – and giving up After a while, the plan in Trump’s chief adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushners office remains in a drawer and is waiting for a better time for publication.

