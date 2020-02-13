The recent White House budget plans to consolidate the functions and responsibilities of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2022.

This move would likely save $ 57 million this year and up to $ 580 million by 2030. However, the impact on accounting firms and investor protection could not be calculated. The White House budget is traditionally rejected by Congress, and the proposal is not expected to go very far this year, especially when the Democrats are in control of the house. However, it could play a role in future budget negotiations, especially after the November elections, if control over the White House and / or Congress could change.

The PCAOB was founded by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which the congress passed after high-profile accounting scandals with companies such as Enron, WorldCom and Tyco. The PCAOB audits accounting firms, sets auditing standards and monitors efforts to improve audit quality. It is monitored by the SEC.

The budget request gives some reasons why the PCAOB could be consolidated in the SEC.

“The SEC has already been charged with investigating violations of the federal securities law and has the authority to impose disciplinary measures, including for accounting firms that are also supervised by PCAOB,” the document said. “Consolidating these functions within the SEC will reduce the confusion and duplication of regulatory efforts.” legal authorities. The SEC is also subject to discretionary means that control and limit the fees charged to market participants. “

The PCAOB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MP Bill Huizenga, R-Michigan, said The Wall Street Journal that he had encouraged the Trump administration to consider the proposal. “This is a conversation we have to have,” he told the WSJ, “And it makes sense to me if we try to rationalize the government and make it more efficient.” However, he admitted that the proposal has little chance of being approved by Congress, adding: “According to the law, the White House proposes a budget. Congress traditionally ignores this. But the discussion is worthwhile.”