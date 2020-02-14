WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Donald Trump will extend his national emergency on the US-Mexico border for another year. This emerges from a notice filed with the Federal Register on Thursday.

The announcement comes almost a year after Trump declared a national emergency to secure funding for the construction of his signature wall. The move paved the way for Trump to unlock billions of dollars in federal funds to create additional barriers on the southern border, and bypassed Congress after legislators refused to meet his request for a billion-dollar fund.

It is the first time that the White House is renewing the emergency that it plans to extend “beyond” February.

The expansion allows the administration to continue to invest in Pentagon funds that the administration continues to rely on to complete hundreds of kilometers of the Wall.

Department of Defense officials told lawmakers on Thursday that the ministry would divert $ 3.83 billion from various Pentagon accounts to fund the construction of border walls, a congressional assistant familiar with the funding said.

While arrests at the southern border remain high, the situation along the border has changed since Trump announced his national emergency statement. In January, Border Patrol arrested around 29,000 people on the southern border, compared to nearly 48,000 migrants in January last year. This is evident from US customs and border control data.

The communication submitted to the Federal Register recognizes that while the executive has taken steps to address the emergency issues, “further action is needed to deal with the humanitarian crisis, illegal migration and the flow of narcotics and criminals to control the southern border from the United States. “

However, Trump’s national emergency statement continues to face legal challenges. While the lower courts blocked the use of funds, some appeals courts ruled in favor of the administration. For example, in January a federal appeals court allowed the administration to use certain Defense Department funds to build the border wall after a lower court prevented the administration from using it.

By February 7, management completed approximately 119 miles of construction. The majority of them have replaced the old barrier with new, improved wall systems, according to US customs and border guards. Trump said at his address on the state of the Union last week that he intended to complete “over 500 miles” by early 2021.

