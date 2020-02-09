WASHINGTON – The White House will ask Congress in its forthcoming budget proposal to provide less funds for the border wall than in previous years, a White House official said.

The budget proposal, which is expected to be released this week, only provides for $ 2 billion to build a wall. Last year, the White House initially claimed $ 5 billion, which it did not receive from Congress. It has requested up to $ 8.6 billion for previous requests.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the Trump administration’s expected application.

While the number in the upcoming budget is lower than the Trump administration had previously requested, it is still higher than that that legislators have provided for wall financing in the past. The spending agreements made by Congress in December kept wall funding at the same level – less than $ 1.4 billion – that was reserved for the wall last year.

The financing of the border wall was a central point in the appropriation talks between the administration and the congress.

In 2018, President Donald Trump allowed the government to shut down a historically long cul-de-sac that didn’t bring him the money he needed for his wall. Since then, the White House has been investigating various types of wall payment, such as diverting money from military construction projects.

