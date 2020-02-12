Increased parking fees have been proposed as a way to deal with the growing shortage of parking in Wellington.

Wellington City Councils will discuss a draft parking policy on Thursday, suggesting hourly rate increases as a way to meet future demand.

The proposal will be published later this month and will continue in March.

Citizens of Wellington will soon be able to comment on how the city government should deal with the increasing pressure on parking spaces. (File photo)

Finally, it will lay down the guidelines for coping with the increasing demand for parking spaces against the backdrop of a continuing decline in municipal parking spaces.

The number of parking spaces in Wellington City has decreased in recent years as earthquake-damaged parking garages have been demolished, street parks have made way for cycle paths and public transport, and charging stations for electric vehicles have been introduced.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is also temporarily housed in the Michael Fowler Center parking lot.

A number of measures have been taken to counter growing parking pressure. Wellington’s population is expected to grow by up to 80,000 in the next 30 years.

Parking restrictions could be introduced in some areas. (File photo)

In the city center, the hourly rates for parks that are used at least 85 percent and have low sales could increase exponentially after the first three hours and the loading times could be extended.

If that doesn’t work, the fees could be increased again and the municipal council could make arrangements for sharing with private car parks.

On important traffic routes – which are not defined in the guideline – many street parks could make way for bus lanes or other public transport vehicles.

This could be achieved through initiatives such as the creation of main thoroughfares or the relocation of existing parking spaces to side streets, if possible.

However, this could lead to an overcrowding of these roads, possibly imposing time restrictions and parking fees.

Enforcement would increase in popular parking lots to prevent people from not paying. (File photo)

Greater use of local public transport or expanding the range of off-street parking spaces should also be considered.

“The priority of the Council is to improve the active and public transport infrastructure to reduce the use of private vehicles for single use and thus the demand for parking spaces.”

The Mayor of Wellington, Andy Foster, encouraged as many people as possible to give feedback on how the city council and future city councils should deal with the parking pressure.

“There will always be pressure on the parking lot. This document focuses on how we can best use this space.”

The city council only controls a small number of the city’s parks, most of which are controlled by private companies, he said.