The well-known fitness trainer, who is tied to the T&D clan, ends up behind bars under drug accusation

Summer Yoder was booked early in the Sumter County Detention Center on Saturday morning.

A well-known local fitness trainer tied to the powerful family that runs the T&D companies is free after a drug arrest.

42-year-old Summer Caroline Yoder from Wildwood was booked on Saturday at 1:32 p.m. in Sumter County Detention Center for drug possession, marijuana possession, and possession of drug articles. She was released around 7.30 a.m. on Saturday morning after paying a $ 5,000 bail. The police arrested her in Wildwood.

In 2016, Yoder was named one of the top 20 health professionals in the region by Healthy Living magazine. Yoder worked for several years as a personal trainer and fitness manager at the MVP Athletic Club in The Villages. She worked with some of the best brass in the villages.

Born in Lake City, he is married to Josh Yoder, a member of the Yoder family that operates T&D Concrete, T&D Pool- und Spa-Bau, T&D Screen Enclosures, and T&D Patio & Pool Inc.

The Yoder followed the Morse family from Michigan to Florida. Like the Morse, the Yoders benefited financially from the huge growth of Florida’s friendliest hometown.

T&D also has a strong and growing impact on local politics. Sumter Commissioner Doug Gilpin has been a long-time T&D employee. Brett Hage, general manager of T&D, works at Florida House and represents Sumter County and parts of Lake and Marion County. T&D employee Marcos Flores was elected to a seat on the Wildwood Commission in 2018.

