Although each of us is responsible for our own cyber security, there are measures that ISPs and technology companies can take to protect their customers online.

With this in mind, the Center for Cyber ​​Security of the World Economic Forum brought together leading ISPs and multilateral organizations to develop new ways to protect consumers. The coalition developed four actionable principles that, if applied, will make a major contribution to protecting users on the Internet.

Described in the WEF Cybercrime Prevention: Principles for Internet Service Providers report, the principles are as follows:

– Protect consumers from widespread cyber attacks by default and work with colleagues to identify and respond to known threats.

– Take measures to raise awareness and understanding of threats and to help consumers protect themselves and their networks.

– Work more closely with manufacturers and providers of hardware, software and infrastructure to increase minimum security.

– Take measures to strengthen the security of routing and signaling and to ensure an effective defense against attacks.

BT, Deutsche Telekom, Du Telecom, Europol, the Global Cyber ​​Alliance, the Internet Society, Korea Telecom, Proximus, Saudi Telcom, Singtel, Telstra and the ITU have approved the principles.

The World Economic Forum Center for Cyber ​​Security says indiscriminate attacks on the population could cost the world $ 6 trillion in 2021.

“Cybersecurity is becoming a public security problem,” said Amy Jordan, Delivery Lead, platform for shaping the future of cybersecurity and digital trust, World Economic Forum.

“As more and more devices are connected and the physical infrastructure is increasingly networked, no company can do it alone. The community needs to come together, and these principles can accelerate and scale the impact. “

