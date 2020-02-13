The Weeknd has announced the title of its new album. It’s called After Hours. His 2018 publication My Dear Melancholy follows. His previous album Starboy arrived in 2016. Check out the Weeknd’s After Hours teaser below.

Since the departure of My Dear Melancholy, the Weeknd has shared the unique singles “Lost in the Fire” (with Gesaffelstein) and “Power Is Power” – a posse edited with SZA and Travis Scott for the Game of Thrones album For the became throne. He recently released two brand new tracks, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”.

The Weeknd was recently featured in the Safdie brothers’ Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems. When asked about working with the Weeknd on the film, Sandler said to Vulture: “I love this child. He is such a nice guy. It is so deep. “Sandler also mentioned that he liked the new LP:” This new album, my god! Have you heard that before? It’s good.”

