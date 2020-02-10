SAN DIEGO – It will continue to rain lightly on Monday in San Diego County, and snow is expected to fall in the mountains when a storm sweeps through Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

You can check driving conditions before working with our live traffic map.

The low pressure system will continue to move southeast on Monday before reaching Baja California on Monday evening, said NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller.

The storm is expected to produce up to a quarter of an inch of rain in coastal and inland valleys, while up to four inches of rain could fall in the deserts, Miller said.

Snow depths will drop to about 5,000 feet in the mountains on Monday, where between 3 and 8 inches of snow are expected to fall, Miller said.

A warning about winter weather for potentially dangerous driving conditions in the mountains applies until 4 p.m. Monday.

Rain is expected to stop on Monday evening, and then seasonal and seasonal weather will set in until Friday if a second storm system could bring another round of rainfall, Miller said.

Monday’s high temperatures could reach 67 degrees near the coast and inland, 68 in the western valleys, 61 near the foothills, 52 in the mountains and 65 in the deserts.

