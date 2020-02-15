Postponements, deferrals and canceled TV coverage – Storm Dennis certainly shaped the weekend’s sports program.

The Munster College Harty Cup (SHC) final between CBC Cork and St. Flannan’s of Ennis was an early victim today – but not early enough for many spectators who had already come from Clare and Cork to Mallow at 12 noon.

Eoin Ryan from Munster PPS told Colm O’Connor from Examiner Sport:

If it’s a yellow weather warning, we can play, but if it turns orange and you put your life at risk, we can’t.

“We had three finals today (grades A, B and C), the six schools were consulted and they really wanted to play. The three venues (pitches) were perfect, but the wind has increased significantly since 10.30 a.m. Once that happened, we basically had no choice but to postpone it. There are transitional annual trips to two schools, so we have just agreed that it will be Saturday, February 29th in Mallow again. “

The Allianz HL clash between Limerick and Waterford at Gaelic Grounds, scheduled for Saturday evening at 7 p.m., also fell victim to the storms. Tomorrow, however, another attempt will be made to play the tie in the same place.

Offaly’s scheduled game of Division 2A Hurling League against Antrim at O’Connor Park is scheduled for a pitch inspection.

Further north, the quarter-finals of the Ulster Colleges SFC (MacRory Cup) between St. Patrick’s Armagh and Omagh CBS were also canceled. All four quarter-finals of Ulster U20 FC on Saturday fell victim to the weather.

While the big Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers is taking place in football, the stormy conditions have forced RTE to give up plans to broadcast the game live for television.

Montrose Sports Director Declan McBennett said, “We know it’s disappointing, but the local people are best placed to make the call.” We understand that it is not safe to continue after reviewing the options and consulting others. The safety of people is a priority. “

Added an FAI statement:

The decision was made for health and safety reasons due to the bad weather and its impact on the working conditions of broadcasters.