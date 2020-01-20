advertisement

Forget the destination, it was the journey that excited Kevin O’Brien.

This was a game set up from one simple starting point: could Corofin go where no pendulum or football club had ever been before and claim a hat trick of All-Ireland titles? Everything else was considered anything but superfluous for that one, overarching and historical poser.

O’Brien felt different. Few teams on every level have received as much love for their playing style as his Corofin outfit, but there was a feeling after this gritty and sometimes bad-humored affair that the champions were perfectly happy to have had the chance to show their claws.

“What we have achieved is probably fantastic, but the boys showed great character there,” said the Corofin boss.

“The way we won that final is just as sweet as all the other wins we’ve achieved in the last two years. The boys showed – and many of the guys in Galway know this – that they can grind results regardless of how you try to play against us.

“I think that’s fantastic. I have probably said this before, our panel was the key. The boys who came in were absolutely fantastic. I knew that I had to spend extra time on the fact that we had that panel and they had that experience. It told them all honor, I hope they now get their rewards for it. “

He struggled to summarize what it all meant and why wouldn’t he? O’Brien spoke about the club and the schools and families that support them. He also spoke about what this could mean for the community and for the county of Galway as it begins a new season under new management.

There was a special mention for the father of the group, the 39-year-old full-back Kieran Fitzgerald, who at one point was the furthest man ahead when Corofin had 15 men behind him. Fitzgerald, he said, was just one of many who exposed their bodies and souls outside.

“That’s the effort of the boys, they just train all the time. They are a great group. They manage themselves. My work is simple enough. I am probably also lucky to have a great management team around me, all that I have to do is done.

“We really focus on the family and the support of people around us and we needed that support more this week than any other week. But it is fantastic, I am sure we will think more about it in the coming days. Listen, it’s great. “

Kilcoo left torn between pride and regret. Opportunities were missed, three only in the last minutes of the normal time that Corofin was in the lead, who might have written a different story, but there was also a feeling that they had sold everything they had of themselves.

Selector Conleth Gilligan suggested that playing more than 35 minutes of normal time with 14 men was ultimately something with them, but the search for comfort for them may extend well into this calendar year.

“So completely destroyed there, just like the boys, just because they put so much of themselves in it,” Gilligan said. “It’s a fine line between winning and losing, but if the final whistle sounds like you’re on the other side of the defeat, then it’s a million miles difference in the game.”

