The last month was the warmest January a whisker recorded on Earth, says the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Record warm temperatures have been observed in parts of Scandinavia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Central and Western Pacific, the Atlantic, and Central and South America.

Things were not that unusual in New Zealand. Niwa previously reported that the nationwide average temperature of the month, measured at the seven stations, was 17.2 degrees Celsius. That was only 0.1 ° C above the January average of 1981-2010.

The average New Zealand temperature was kept cooler than usual in the first half of the month as the wind came from the southern quarter. Temperatures in the second half of the month were well above average.

Moscow in early February. According to the US NOAA, most of Russia had temperatures in January of at least 5 ° C above average.

According to the NOAA, the global land and ocean surface temperature in January was the highest ever recorded at 1.14 ° C above the 20th century average. That was 0.02 ° C more than the previous record in January 2016.

The four warmest January months ever recorded have all occurred since 2016, with all ten warmest since 2002, NOAA said.

The northern hemisphere also had the warmest January ever with 1.5 ° C above average. The southern hemisphere was 0.78 ° C above average – the second warmest since January 2016 was January.

In February, some remarkable temperatures were measured at the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, which stretches from Antarctica north to South America.

Brazilian scientists measured 20.75 ° C on Seymour Island, the highest temperature ever measured in Antarctica. On the Argentine Esperanza base, the temperature reached 18.3 ° C, which was a record for mainland Antarctica.

Punta del Este on the Atlantic coast of Uruguay in January. South America had its second warmest January last month.