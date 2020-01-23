The war over World War II that causes a major conflict between Poland and Russia - Israel news

advertisement

Before the International Holocaust Forum in Yad Vashem on Thursday, a diplomatic dispute developed between Russia and Poland over the role that both played in World War II.

People around the world will hear the speeches by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the commemoration ceremony in Jerusalem to see if Putin is sticking to the anti-Polish campaign he has been pursuing in the past few months and whether Netanyahu will support him and further heightened tensions between Israel and Poland.

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

What is the conflict about?

While Russia celebrates the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation from the Red Army and positions itself as the one who heroically defeated Nazi Germany, Poland put Putin’s spokes in its wheels. Warsaw accuses Moscow of being responsible for the outbreak of World War II and the commissioning of war crimes against the Polish people during and after the war. Putin, on the other hand, claims that Poland was involved in the outbreak of the war and issued forgotten archive documents to prove this.

What does Russia want from Poland?

Russia reminds Poland of unflattering chapters in its history that Putin points to ideological and factual cooperation with Nazi Germany on the eve of World War II and that the Polish government did not hesitate to work with the Nazi regime if it served its purpose ,

Russia argues that Poland played a role in the outbreak of war because of its share in the consequences of the Munich Agreement. After the 1938 agreement, in which the West capitulated to Hitler and enabled him to divide Czechoslovakia, Poland gave an ultimatum to the defeated Czechoslovakia and demanded the surrender of part of Silesia. Prague gave in and in coordination with Nazi Germany the Polish army entered and the region was annexed to Poland.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Russia also notes that Poland, like many other European countries, made a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany before World War II. In fact, the two countries signed such an agreement in 1934 for a ten-year term. Putin claims that the agreement shows that even before the Ribbentrop-Molotov non-aggression pact of 1939 – which paved the way for World War II – other nations had concluded agreements with the National Socialists.

Putin also reminds Poland of anti-Semitic, National Socialist statements by Polish politicians and diplomats who supported the persecution of the Jews before the war broke out. For example, the Polish ambassador to Germany, Józef Lipski, who, according to Putin, unreservedly approved of Hitler’s anti-Semitic ideology. According to a book by Yaacov Shavit and Yehuda Reinharz, “The Way to September 1939”: “When Józef Lipski, the Polish ambassador in Berlin, heard from Hitler that it was necessary to organize the emigration of Jews to some overseas colonies If Hitler had been able to find such a solution, they would erect a large memorial in his honor in Warsaw. ”

What does Poland say about Russia?

Poland accuses Russia of full responsibility for the outbreak of World War II because it signed the Ribbentrop-Molotow Agreement on August 23, 1939. The pact included the non-aggression and the division of areas of influence in Eastern Europe between Nazi Germany and the USSR. Later, when Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, the USSR and occupied Poland were divided between them. The pact was supposed to be in force for a decade, but it didn’t even last two years since the Germans injured it in June 1941 when it invaded the Soviet Union.

Poland also accuses Russia of war crimes against the Polish people during World War II, recalling that in 1940 the USSR murdered tens of thousands of Poles in the Katyn Forest near the Russian city of Smolensk. For decades after the war, Russia denied slaughter and blamed Nazi Germany. Only after the fall of the USSR did the Russians admit that the Stalin massacre had been personally ordered.

To date, many in Poland – mainly by law – have accused Russia of the death of former Polish President Lech Kaczyski and claim to have been murdered. The plane that carried him and a number of Polish dignitaries crashed in 2010 as they flew through Russian airspace. They were on the way to a ceremonial ceremony 70 years after the Katyn massacre.

Warsaw is also against crowning the Soviets in 1945 as liberators of occupied Poland. Poland claims that Russia did not liberate it, but occupied it again until the fall of the communist regime in 1990, an occupation that claimed millions of lives.

Finally, Poland accuses the USSR of not remaining behind in its resistance to the National Socialist occupation, even if it should have been possible. In this context, the Polish leaders point to the two uprisings in Warsaw: the uprising in the Jewish ghetto in 1943 and the uprising in Poland in 1944. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote this week in Politico: “While Warsaw was waiting for help, Joseph Stalin never ordered the Red Army to intervene. In 1944 he added: “The Soviet army was 200 kilometers from Auschwitz, but the offensive was stopped, so that the Germans had until January 1945 to withdraw and organize death marches.” The salvation of the Jews was for Stalin and the Red Army never a priority, “although it was ultimately the Red Army that would liberate Auschwitz.

Why did the Russia-Poland spit break out now?

This diplomatic debate on hard accusations of lies and historical cover-ups is not new. It comes up again from time to time, depending on current events or memorial days. It broke out again on September 1 when Poland celebrated the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II in a series of official events and ceremonies to which Russia was not invited.

Also in September, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the importance of European memory for the future of Europe. Among other things, the resolution says: “The Communist Soviet Union and Nazi Germany have signed a non-aggression treaty known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. It divides Europe and the territories of independent states between the two totalitarian regimes and groups them into areas of interest that enabled the outbreak of World War II. “The angry Putin claimed that the pact was signed as a last resort and that Russia had no choice but to try to build an alliance against Nazi Germany on its own.

This month, the Polish parliament published a similar resolution, which was sharper in its criticism of Russia and accused Russia of “manipulating and falsifying history”.

Poland is also accused of historical revisionism. What’s happening?

In recent years, Warsaw, under the nationalist government of Justice and Justice, has taken various measures to change the Holocaust commemoration policy, claiming that Poland has been wrongly accused of cooperating with the Nazis, even though it is the first victim and the first victim to be paid was the hardest price for their crimes. In 2018, Poland approved the controversial Holocaust law, which tried to criminalize Poland’s connection with Nazi war crimes in the Holocaust.

From the Polish point of view, the law aims to defend the truth about the Second World War and the good name of the country and its people against every accusation of complicity in the Holocaust and responsibility for its atrocities. The amended law provides no criminal responsibility and no prison sentence for violators.

The law was sharply criticized by the Diaspora Jews and in Israel on the grounds that it would contribute to the denial of the Holocaust by mentioning documented cases of Polish involvement in Nazi crimes during the war, such as that of Poland against its Jewish neighbors in Israel pogrom, Jedwabne would be banned in 1941.

After the criticism, the leaders of Poland and Israel signed a joint declaration in June 2018 that Poles who had worked with the National Socialists did so “regardless of their origin, religion or belief” and the “exploits of numerous Poles, especially the righteous among the “praised nations that risked their lives to save the Jewish people and” rejected measures aimed at blaming Poland or the Polish nation as a whole “.

In July 2019, high-ranking historians by Yad Vashem published their own statement, saying that the joint statement by Netanyahu and Morawiecki contained “historical claims that were presented as undisputed facts,” “which contain serious errors and deceptions” and “a narrative.” that support this research “has long disproved. ”

The main claim by historians was that, contrary to what the politicians said, “Polish help to Jews during the Holocaust was relatively rare and that attacks and murders of Jews were widespread.”

What is the connection to the international Holocaust forum?

Leading politicians from Russia and Poland should honor the event with their presence, but Polish President Andrzej Duda boycotted it after his request to make a speech was rejected. However, Putin will give a speech, as will executives from Germany, France, the United States and other countries. The Poles were angry and hurt that they were not allowed to speak, and suggested that Putin would take advantage of Yad Vashem’s podium to continue his anti-Polish campaign.

A visitor viewing an exhibition in front of a picture of Auschwitz extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland on January 20, 2020 at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem

Behind the scenes, Poland also has claims against the organizers of the ceremony, led by Putin’s sidekick, President of the Jewish European Congress, Moshe Kantor. The claim is that Israel has Putin a platform while choking its Polish counterpart for political, economic and diplomatic reasons unrelated to the memory of the Holocaust. On Tuesday, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu could even support the Russian narrative in exchange for the release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia for drug allegations.

So who is right, Russia or Poland?

There is no categorical answer to this question, since history, like life itself, is more nuanced than black and white or good and bad. It is only natural that each country tries to minimize the less than outstanding chapters in its history and to glorify the better parts. In the middle we find the obscuring, falsifying, and falsifying chapters of history for which no one wants to take responsibility. The bottom line is that both parties – the USSR and Poland – worked in different ways and under different circumstances with Nazi Germany – against Jews and against other peoples, before, during and after World War II. And both parties fought heroically against Nazi Germany and were also its victims.

advertisement