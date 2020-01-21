The war is over, but the economic misery in Syria is getting worse - Syria

advertisement

It is difficult to imagine how the economic conditions in Syria could worsen. Nine years of civil war have brought the economy to a third of its pre-war size, a third of its housing stock is in ruins and two thirds of its population are refugees at home and abroad.

Nevertheless, the Syrian economy has definitely worsened in recent weeks: the value of the Syrian pound has halved in the past 12 months, and the pace appears to have increased in recent weeks, causing inflation to remain in double digits. It was quoted on the black market at $ 535 a year ago and is now over $ 1,000.

advertisement

Syria does not publish a consumer price index, but the Financial Times sources indicate that prices of key goods have risen by up to 30% since October. In the southern city of Suwaida, Syrians have even taken to the streets to protest the high cost of living, a rare and courageous act against a government that does not hesitate to shoot demonstrators.

At first glance, the current problems of the pound do not seem intuitive. During the war, it lost value (from $ 47 to when the fighting broke out).

But the war is mostly over. The Assad regime has reconquered most of the country from the rebels. In theory, the economic environment is likely to have stabilized. But the currency is sliding fast and the suffering of ordinary Syrians is taking on a new dimension.

“Special methods” of “covert nature”

But everything makes sense when you consider how the Syrian economy works. The regime kept it afloat during the war – that is, in relation to the Titanic – as President Bashar Assad recently called “certain methods” “covertly” in an interview, which means laypeople corruption and busting of sanctions.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

One of them abused humanitarian aid during the war. The Western powers had imposed sanctions on Syria, but had provided aid to the country in excess of $ 30 billion, up to 35% of Syria’s gross domestic product.

It was an important crutch when much of the Syrian economy closed. From the regime’s point of view, however, it was even better to be able to absorb large amounts of the aid that flowed through the United Nations. Only a fraction of the money actually reached the needy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad visit an Orthodox Christian cathedral in Damascus, Syria, on January 7, 2020. SPUTNIK / Reuters

Aid still seems to be flowing, but another important source has disappeared – the hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid that Qatar and Turkey are providing to the rebels. Much of it went to the government-controlled parts of Syria, Assad admitted in the interview. Now that the war is largely over, the rebels’ patrons have stopped issuing checks.

The main prop was however Lebanon. Its ports accepted oil and other goods that prevented Syria from importing directly, and above all, its banks provided the dollars that the economy needed to pay for imports. Wealthy and even middle-class Syrians kept their money in Lebanon and, in some cases, trusted the high interest rates that Lebanese banks paid to support themselves.

The Lebanese economic crisis abruptly put an end to all of this. Given the years of mismanagement of the economy and government corruption, Lebanese banks had been closed for two weeks in October and have made little withdrawals since then. Billions of Syrian dollars are stuck in Lebanon.

The Assad regime has taken measures to contain the currency crisis, including by restricting the issue of new import licenses and by requesting wealthy businesspeople to deposit money with the central bank. Even more serious is that it has increased fines and threatened prisons for those who spread “fabricated facts or false speculations” that “lower or destabilize” the pound. Another decree doubles the prison sentence to seven years for people caught in foreign currency.

None of this should outweigh the laws of supply and demand for dollars. But more in a nutshell, the falling pound shows what Pyrrhic Assad’s victory was: he won the war more or less (or at least he didn’t lose it), but Syria is in ruins and has no obvious way to restore it , The West could finance and lead reconstruction efforts, but it will not do so without a negotiated political transition that Assad will never accept. Assad’s Iranian and Russian allies do not have the money to fund Syria’s reconstruction. You could only carry out a few projects and make some money along the way.

Yet Syria is neither Lebanon nor Iraq, where the public can express part of their anger, albeit ineffectively. After nine years and half a million deaths, the regime will not be able to raise protests about the cost of living and government incompetence, even if they allow ordinary Syrians to let off some steam. It was peaceful protests that called for democratic reforms that quickly turned into a bitter and violent war.

In other words, Syria seems to be doomed for at least one generation, even if there is no internal strife.

advertisement