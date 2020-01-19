advertisement

Becomes noble

The Walthamstow Beer Mile could have 10 breweries by the end of 2020

The new taproom from Trumans will open in 2020 in E17. Image: Trumans

advertisement

The Bermondsey Beer Mile is sooo passé – 2020 is all about the Walthamstow Beer Mile.

There are currently a number of breweries and taprooms – including Wild Card, Signature, Exale and Pillar Brewery’s Untraditional Pub – along Blackhorse Lane down to St. James Street in north-east London (which will inevitably be known as the Walthamstow Beer mile) will build a number more by the end of the year.

Signature Brew is already operating on Blackhorse Lane. Picture: Signature Brew

Trumans, who originated in Brick Lane and later moved to Hackney Wick, will join the Walthamstow Beer Mile in spring 2020 – with a brewing facility of 250,000 hectoliters, a spacious taproom, an impressive visitor experience, a street food market, performance rooms and artist studios.

Exale Brewing & Taproom is one of the breweries on the Walthamstow Beer Mile. Picture: Exale

Forest Road Brewing Co – currently at E8 – is also planning to change the zip code to E17, while a Waltham Forest spokesman tells Londonist that there could be 10 local breweries and bars before the end of the year if various other leases were sorted.

Much remains to be done to catch up with the famous Bermondsey Beer Mile, which recently hosted 16 breweries and taprooms.

advertisement