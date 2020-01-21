advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The premiere is still three months away, but we can already tell you that The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be the shortest Walking Dead series in history.

Talked to reporters at Television Critics Assoc last week. AMC President Sarah Barnett said on a winter press tour that the franchise’s third series (after The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead) would not imitate its predecessors “in terms of content or form” before it is announced: ended series, one will tell very specific and different story. “

advertisement

World Beyond, which premiered on Sunday, April 12, at 10:29 a.m., immediately after the tenth season of the mothership (watch trailer), focuses on the first generation of survivors who are expected to grow up after the apocalypse. Specifically, it’s about two young heroines played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line).

“Two sisters, together with two friends, are leaving a place of security and comfort to defy the known and unknown dangers posed by living and undead people on an important quest,” the show’s official log line said. “Persecuted by those who want to protect them and those who want to harm them, a story of growing up and transformation takes place on dangerous terrain and challenges everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

The cast also includes Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Emmy winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin) as Elizabeth, the director of CRM, the previously mysterious organization that Rick Grimes of The Walking Dead has in her possession and is a member of Fear the Walking Dead’s Isabelle.

advertisement