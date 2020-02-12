“The Whisper War is coming.”

The cold war between our heroes and the Whispers will be in the back half of the tenth season of “the Walking Dead“And today we have two new insights for you.

But first a summary to get you up to date:

“The Walking Dead returns and realizes that our group of survivors is trapped. Some are in a cave full of hikers, while others are caught in a spiral of distrust and sadness. All orchestrated by Alpha, who continues to prove that the Whisperers are always watching and one step ahead of the communities. This includes the new and potentially fatal danger of adding Negan to their ranks. “

“With this conflict and everything they have lost, some are still holding on to hope, particularly Eugene, who believes that the mysterious voice he spoke to on the radio can make their world bigger again. “

“But with the Whisper War, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice everything they need to find a way to silence the whisper once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will make sure they are facing a certain doom. “

Watch the last episodes of Season 10 with teaser and featurette videos below.

“The Walking Dead” returns Sunday February 23rd,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHEsK5jdm_s [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn84CFDI1SA [/ embed]