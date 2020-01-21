The wake-up call - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

By Betty Lacy MD and Urmila Joi Sandhu PA

With the 2020 presidential election less than a year later, I haven’t heard a single candidate about Brain Health or Dementia or Alzheimer’s (AD). Maybe too boring about a subject – or maybe too scary? It seems that we are not only in a national state of dementia denial, but also in an international state of ignorance. Americans with AD live at 6 million and will double to 12 million people by 2050. On a global scale, the figures are even more daunting with the current statistics of 50 million people tripled by 2050.

It’s not just our candidates who have to talk about this, it’s us! However, we also remain silent, as if we are muttering the word dementia or Alzheimer’s, we are going to get it.

Without a silver bullet from the pharmaceutical industry to alleviate our concern about this pandemic, candidates for president along with the rest of the world seem to be turning away from the mere mention of Dementia. Unfortunately, this prevents us from looking directly at this advancing disease that is changing our world. We continue to deny changes that prevent us from arresting and preventing AD, one of the saddest of all diseases.

Recently, Brain-Body-Health had its first pot-happiness lunch, where a group of us came together to share recipes and stories about how we woke up for the importance of brain health. For the most part, fear was central to that awakening. The sharing was rich and the meal was whole food, low in carbohydrates and organic. We formed a small but much needed community to support each other in the new choices we make to optimize our brain and body health. We acknowledged our denial of the past, called our fear, and started making useful changes to our lives.

Investigating anxiety is our individual and collective way of reducing dementia. Fear can act as a catalyst to wake us up, even if we don’t want to. Often, when we ask about fear, we will set ourselves on a path that we never fully expected, such as with members of our potluck community.

When we don’t mention fear, it hides and causes excessive stress and emotional pain that keeps us in a state of doom and gloom.

Fear of Alzheimer’s became a reality for me on the day my mother was diagnosed in 2015. Although my grandmother and great-grandmother had the disease, I locked those scary memories and lived in denial and ignorance for many years. Many people I talk to tell me that nothing can be done, so why do something. “I would rather not know” is a statement that I often hear.

When I discovered that I had one copy of the APOE4 gene with me, the most investigated Alzheimer’s risk eyes, woke me up and changed me. I am no longer afraid of Alzheimer’s disease. I recognize my family history and genetic predisposition to dementia as a gift that has opened up a whole new field that has changed the course of my health practices and my career. I have received my wake-up call! Did you receive yours?

Dementia can happen to anyone, even without the APOE4 gene. There is so much that we can do to protect our brains. I now implement lifestyle behavior that protects my cognition.

Periodically there is still fear on my door, with a word replacement or forgotten task. When this happens, I start a dialogue with fear. What does fear say? Do I have to take various actions? Do I have to consult my sources, look at laboratory values, go to my doctor, examine research, meditate or sleep well? The truth is that there is not one answer, but many possibilities. With the fears mentioned, we can take a step forward and discover ways to improve our own unique personal program for Brain-Body Health.

We started with the Brain-Body-Health practice to provide education and offer targeted medical interventions that protect you from developing dementia. The journey begins with you, with your curiosity, your willingness and your love for a healthy brain.

www.brainbodyhealth.org Betty Lacy MD and Urmila Joi Sandhu PA

