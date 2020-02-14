Young people are always there TECNOThe brand story of the six people who received 1 million Naira in TECNO’s Light Up Your Dream campaign, especially in the last three editions.

In the latest scholarship award during the AcadaFest 2019, 20 students also became scholarship holders worth 10 million naira.

TECNO loves young people and therefore went looking for campus ambassadors. All three won;

Official day and recognition as TECNO Spark Campus ambassador

One year internship at TECNO

One year of pocket money

1 spark each 4 phone

After weeks of undiluted fun, 6 finalists from different regions were selected. On January 7th, these finalists met at FCE Akoka to experience their lives. It was a full-blown party!

Apart from the appearances of the 6 finalists, people were randomly selected from the audience to show off their talents, and dancers, rappers, and more came on stage to delight the crowd. These talented students received Goody Bags, while the segment winner, in collaboration with TECNO, received a TECNO Spark 4 courtesy of HiOS.

Palmplay, who has also worked with TECNO, has continued to expand its goodwill Kareem Usman, a student from the University of Ilorin after a segment sponsored by Palmplay. He was immediately given a paid internship letter!

Malta Guiness, partner of TECNO Mobile, also gave the audience an uninterrupted flow of their delicious malt throughout the party.

The finalists of the hunt showed their talents one last time before the Wimner was announced.

The judges for student performance were: OAP, Folu storms, PR manager at TECNO, Jesse Oguntimehinand Boomplay’s MD, Dele Kadiri, To say that the judges cut out their job for them is an understatement.

They had a variety of talents to judge. There was a freestyle rapper, an artworker, a painter, a fashion designer, a shopping bag manufacturer and a singer. After each of their talents was introduced, they answered three questions to further develop their points.

As if the fun wasn’t already at a special high point Victor AD came on stage and brought the fun to a screeching high!

Stephen MaiangwaThe freestyle rapper from ABU Zaria was then crowned the winner in wild excitement! He immediately became emotionally and very excited when he realized that TECNO had just led him to a major milestone in his life.

To top off the entertaining night slimcase came on stage and shot the fun through the roof! At that point everyone just let go and grooved to their heart’s content.

To say that TECNO turned an ordinary day into an amazing night is a colossal understatement! The smartphone brand has prevailed as always. The audience sang along, danced, and collected funny memories that will definitely last a lifetime.

It’s only February, but it’s already obvious that TECNO has a truckload of surprising treats for Nigerians this year.

