Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 11:26 AM CST

/ Updated: February 14, 2020 / 11:26 a.m. CST

One morning, when the temperature dropped to 27 degrees, the Waco police followed a man through courtyards and fences on Friday morning after receiving the call that citizens had discovered a man trying to open car doors in a neighborhood to open.

The officers were called to the 31st and Wenz avenues around 7:00 a.m. and saw the man taking off on foot.

Other officers were summoned to the area and were able to track the man’s progress in part using where dogs heard barking in backyards.

Although the man went over several fences and was sometimes found hidden behind a vehicle, the officers were finally able to take him into custody.

When the man was caught, he was identified as an 18-year-old James Jack Whitaker, who has received several arrest warrants, including a previous one, to avoid arrest.

Additional warrants included three outstanding warrants for the break-in of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.

He was taken to McLennan County Prison for earlier arrest warrants while the morning’s incidents were still being investigated.