For the first time Voice trainer Nick Jonas has it all when this exclusive preview from season 18 is evidence of this. In the video, returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend give the newest resident of the big red chairs some personal advice, and it seems like one coach in particular is undermining Jonas ‘beginners’ happiness this season.

“I thought I would take a minute to give you some tips on how to become a great coach here at The Voice,” said Shelton, the only remaining coach from season one of the series, in the footage. “First, learn how to do it,” he begins, pointing to the top of his head – his signature movement. “Second, I’ve heard some of these pitches from these artists, and maybe it’s best if you introduce yourself and stop talking. Because you keep walking and say a few empty, empty things. Three, try not to lose, buddy. It will be difficult in this first year. “So this is not the clearest vote of confidence, is it?

The Voice Season 18: Premiere Date, New Coach and more details

Of course Clarkson relativizes Shelton’s words. “It’s my fifth season now, so I’ve been here for a minute,” she says Jonas. “I just want to warn you of a few things. Blake is lying. How much. He will say and do everything to get someone on his team.” This is anything but the first time that she has made this claim through her co-trainer.

Jonas is also advised by Legend, who is now the second newest coach and has had two previous seasons. “As the youngest rookie, I have a little bit of advice for you … When I started The Voice, every single trainer used a block for me. They just gave me a terrible welcome,” recalls Legend. “So my advice to you is to pay attention to the block.” In fact, the block button is back in Season 18 of The Voice and it looks like it already has the name of Nick Jonas – at least as far as Blake Shelton is concerned.

Jonas doesn’t seem too worried about what it’s worth. “Thanks guys,” he replies. “It is very helpful. But I think I have it.” To be fair, he was team consultant for Christina Aguilera in season 8, so he’s not entirely new to The Voice.

Season 18 of Voice premieres on Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25 at 8 / 7c on NBC.

Nick Jonas, The VoicePhoto: Trae Patton / NBC