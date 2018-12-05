advertisement

The craziness began when host Carson Daly brought the participants on stage and one person was missing: Reagan Strange, the 14-year-old soul pop singer.

“She is in the building and is not feeling well at the moment. She is not joining us. But she is still here in the spirit and part of the show, as at the moment,” Daly assured the audience. “So we think of her.”

An absence would be unusual in most cases, but not a big deal – with the exception that Strange, along with 39-year-old country artist Dave Fenley and 22-year-old, was one of the three bottom lights when Daly read the results – old R&B soul singer DeAndre Nico. Since only two singers would drop out, all three had the chance to save themselves (the “instant save” of the show) by performing another song while fans tweeted a special hashtag for their favorite live.

“Dave, DeAndre and Reagan are still in danger of being eliminated. And you can only save one of them. Unfortunately, Reagan still feels under the weather, she won’t be able to perform tonight. “Daly said seriously. Then a turn! He made the rules clear:” You can still tweet to save Reagan. , , So it will not occur, but it is far from being. ‘

The producers suddenly swung to a scared-looking string that stood in a bathrobe behind the stage next to her mother. The situation soon became even stranger. Fenley played Lonestars “Amazed” while Nico John Legends accompanied “All of Me” and the other coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson) praised him. After Nico’s song, it was time for Levine to voice his thoughts, since he – along with Strange – was a member of Levine’s team. (Fenley was on Shelton’s team.)

“That sucks, man. DeAndre, you are an exquisite singer. I am a little confused as to why you are below. That confuses me. But I want to say that, ”Levine began. He paused as he seemed to be looking for a tactful way to formulate his remarks.

“At the moment there is an incredibly talented little girl who is unable to fight for her position on this show. And you were lucky enough to be able to sing tonight. And man, you sang like a champion, ”said Levine. “I can’t sing for Reagan. Reagan has to sing for Reagan and she’s not here.”

Nico had the expression of someone who could have guessed that things would not go well since his coach seemed to be a bigger fan of his other teammate. The camera swayed between Nico and Strange, who was still behind the stage.

“It’s really, really difficult for me, not just -” Levine paused. “As much as I urge you all to vote for this man because he should never have been down -” he paused again. “I don’t know if I have the heart not to tell everyone now -” Levine stopped again and looked frustrated.

Finally Levine decided: “I have a very special relationship with Reagan. And I have two little girls at home. The thought of breaking her heart by not pushing everyone to give this girl a chance to break free next week would be too far below me. “

“I want you to know that I love you. I appreciate what you did here tonight, and frankly, I think you should both be there. But I have to fight for my girl, ”Levine said to Nico when Strange started to cry. “And I have to make sure that I represent her correctly right now because she didn’t have a chance to use her voice tonight, so I’ll use it for her as best I can to make sure they make it next week can. That’s all I can say. It’s funny. “

It was one of the more uncomfortable television moments we’ve seen for some time. When the show went on commercial, the producers briefly showed the live results for #VoiceSaveDave, #VoiceSaveDeAndre and #VoiceSaveReagan. Strange and Nico were neck and neck, with 38 percent and 37 percent of the votes.

A few minutes later, Daly made the announcement: “America saved immediately. , .Reagan strange! “He shouted.” What a story for Reagan Strange, who was unable to perform, was still eligible for your vote, and America made it to the semi-finals! “

In a way, it was nice to see a young singer (who was obviously devastated when she was unlucky enough to get sick) land another shot. Strange was too moved to look at the camera at all, and her fans were thrilled.

However, there were still a few viewers who were not thrilled that Levine had thrown one of his team members under the bus so thoroughly on live television. While Nico was grateful and Levine thanked him for his support throughout the season, angry tweets poured in so quickly that it was difficult to keep up – “Shame on Adam Levine” was a common phrase.

@NBCTheVoice Absolutely the most unprofessional moment I’ve ever seen from a trainer. Shame on Adam Levine. Impressive.

– Katie Voss (@ Kvoss33) December 5, 2018

@adamlevine #VoiceResults so disappointed in you, Adam. It was wrong for you to choose Reagan before DeAndre. You shouldn’t have said it the way you did. It was very hurtful for DeAndre. You have lost my respect.

– Irene Conde (@IreneConde) December 5, 2018

@adamlevine you were wrong! DeAndre deserves your full support. It wasn’t his fault that Reagan couldn’t appear. Life happens. How many times have we seen that competitors cannot compete due to circumstances beyond their control? You have to keep going!

– Toby Montez (@ tmon49), December 5, 2018

What Adam did was shameful and shameful. So much so that at 52 I just downloaded Twitter to say that. And I won’t see the #Voice anymore

– JeJe (@ Jeanne58477595), December 5, 2018

#VoiceResults Adam Levine crossed the line tonight … and how can you save someone who didn’t perform?

– Kim Keffer (@kimkeffer), December 5, 2018

Even John Legend noticed something was wrong:

Could “The Voice” make this a great advertising stunt and – as some fans suggest – bring Nico back to the redo next week? We would not leave it behind.

In any case, the makers of the game must be aware. (And hopefully, they shield Strange, a teenager who did nothing wrong, from the onslaught of social media.) During the episode, Clarkson seemed to feel, after Levine’s comments, that a storm was coming – she quickly jumped in to her companion to defend coaches.

“I know Adam and his heart and I know that he loves his team. He feels very bad for Reagan, “she said, adding that Nico sang” to hell “from his song.” I just wanted to say that I know that it is so terrible that Reagan cannot present himself. , , So please know, that’s where it comes from, he’s crazy about her. Everyone did a fantastic job tonight, a really great job. “

