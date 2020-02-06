In Latin, prayer (precarious, prayer) means that we demonstrate our dependence on God. Together with the psalmist we say: “All my desires are before you, Lord” (Ps 38: 9). Our desires are both confusing and vague, and whether they express themselves in violent noise or in humble murmurs, they always reach God.

François-René, Vicomte de Chateaubriand, tells in his memoirs from Beyond the Grave about a time in his youth when he gave up all religious practices. It seems like he gave up the belief himself. But as he writes: “I prayed because I suffered and prayed for suffering.” But not all of our desires are just. “If you ask, you don’t get because you ask with wrong motives that you can spend what you get for your joys,” said Saint James (4: 3). It is the main virtue of moderation that enables us to channel, purify and control our desires.

The virtue that channels our prayer

It is difficult to know what to ask for, because it is difficult to know what is really good for us and for others. How can we tell the difference between our secret desires and the just desires that inspire us? Temperance helps channel our prayer because praying does not involve submitting God to our desires or trying to change God’s mind. God cannot be moved. “The Father of Heavenly Light does not change like changing shadows” (James 1:17). The purpose of our prayer is not to change God’s plan. It is about getting what he wants to give us through this prayer.

When we pray, we often resemble a man in a boat. His prayer is like mooring. It is the man in the boat that moves, not the stone. So our prayer does not change God, it transforms us. It brings us closer to God, like the man in the boat who approaches the rock by pulling the string. It is we who are changed by our prayers.

Our father trains us

It is not the purpose of prayer to inform God, it is to teach us about ourselves. We don’t let Heavenly Father know what we need – he knows better than we do: “Your Father knows what you need before you ask him,” says Jesus (Mt 6: 8). On the other hand, if we recite the Lord’s Prayer again and again, we align our lives to what is legitimately desired, set our course to the essential, and are convinced of the immeasurable goodness of God, who grants us what we ask from him.

It was St. Augustine who said, “If we pray lawfully and appropriately, all we can say is what this prayer to the Lord contains.” In return, we can rightly wish for everything our Father contains. This short formula contains everything we can hope for. This is why the Lord’s Prayer is not only a perfect prayer to use as an example, but in a way it is an instruction for each prayer. It corrects and corrects all our inquiries. “Our prayer must be fair,” wrote Saint Thomas Aquinas. “That means we have to ask God what’s good for us.”

Father Guillaume de Menthiere