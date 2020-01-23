The Virginia Senate transfers bills for schools to provide menstrual products

advertisement

RICHMOND, Va. – The Senate of Virginia unanimously adopted a bill on Tuesday requiring public schools to include free menstrual products in their bathrooms.

Senate Law 232 applies to schools that train 5th to 12th graders. According to the Virginia Department of Education, this includes 132 school districts and almost more than 630,000 female students.

“I would like to see that the supplies are available, as well as other supplies that we keep in the bathroom,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, chief advocate of the legislation.

An earlier version of the bill applied the provision to the aforementioned schools where at least 40% of the students were eligible for free or reduced lunch.

Boysko introduced the bill to make it easier for students to access menstrual products and to prevent accidents.

“This is a necessity and girls cannot do their school day without it,” Boysko said. “Some girls miss school and eventually go home and miss classes because of these kinds of challenges.”

According to Boysko, school budgets currently cover the cost of menstrual products, but they are often kept in the nurse’s office, making it uncomfortable for students.

Karen Keys-Gamarra believes menstrual products should be more accessible at Fairfax County Public Schools, where she is a member of the school council.

“We usually provided menstrual products in the nurse’s office, which I thought was inappropriate because we treated this bodily function as something you should see a nurse for,” Keys-Gamarra said.

The district started a pilot program last fall with free menstrual products in school bathrooms to improve access to menstrual products.

Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam sponsored the Dignity Act by Boysko, which standardized taxes on hygiene products such as pads, tampons and diapers to 2.5% across the state, in an effort to make women’s hygiene products more affordable. The tax used to vary from 2.5% to 7%, depending on the part of the state.

“The essential nature of personal health care products is not up for discussion and I recommend that the General Assembly come together to ensure these savings for Virginians,” Northam said in a press release at the time.

Boysko also introduced a bill this session to eliminate the tax on menstrual products.

“Women have no choice for these products. They are treated like any other luxury product,” Boysko said. “There are many people who think that it is actually an unfair tax on women.”

Menstrual products are not covered by government programs and some families cannot afford sanitary products.

“There are students here in Virginia and around the world who are unable to go to school because they don’t have the products; they can’t afford it,” Boysko said at the committee meeting.

Four states, California, Illinois, New York and New Hampshire, currently require schools to provide free menstrual products in women’s bathrooms. Boysko hopes to make Virginia the fifth state to meet that requirement.

Boysko believes the house will pass on the bill. Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, sponsored a similar house bill.

From Maia Stanley

Capital News Service

