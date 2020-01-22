The Virginia City Council endorses the financing of a new statue in honor of the American American Civil War troops
A panel from the Richmond City Council has submitted a resolution requesting funding for a statue on the city’s famous Monument Avenue in honor of African-American troops who fought for the Union during the civil war.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that the resolution also requires the city government to develop a plan for building the statue that would be 14 Medal of Honor recipients of a regiment of American colored troops from the Union Army to commemorate.

A private foundation is fundraising for the statue and the resolution of the city would raise $ 5,000.

The entire council can take action next week against the measure.

