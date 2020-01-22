The villages go to court to stop renegade sellers

advertisement

The Villages has appealed to a federal court to try to stop renegade sellers who previously worked with Properties of The Villages.

The former sellers named in the lawsuit are Jason and Angela Kranz and Christopher Day.

The three successful Sellers of Properties of The Villages blew up a bomb on December 16 when they emailed their colleagues that they owned Properties of The Villages, led by Jennifer Parr, daughter of H. Gary Morse and granddaughter of the village founder Harold Schwartz.

Following these emails, it was announced on social media that they founded KD Premier Realty LLC.

In a lawsuit filed with the US District Court, The Villages alleges that the trio is violating the contracts they signed with independent contractors that allowed them to disclose valuable and confidential information about The Villages and its customers. In particular, the lawsuit alleges that the three violate the Defend Trade Secrets Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The lawsuit claims that the trio has “confidential and proprietary information” in its possession that they intend to use in their competitive business.

The time of day as agent for Properties of The Villages dates back to 2005. Jason Kranz became a seller for Properties of The Villages in 2010. His wife started selling in 2017.

The three had only signed new contracts with independent contractors in 2018, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit indicates that sellers are subject to a 24-month non-competition clause after leaving Properties of The Villages.

Day is said to have sent a former colleague from Properties of The Villages an SMS informing him that the ban on competition had expired. He asked the former colleague to come with him. Day and Kranz reportedly contacted several Properties of The Villages sales representatives to encourage them to leave.

Jason and Angela Kranz live in Oxford Oaks, the family development of The Villages.

