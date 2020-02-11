As the home escalates south of the Florida Turnpike, The Villages is expected to double in size in 20 years, according to the development plans approved by the Wildwood City Commission on Monday.

The plans include 60,449 apartments in three designated areas, 17.8 million square meters of commercial space and 222,000 square meters of office and government space.

The villages north of State Road 44, excluding Southern Oaks and Fenney, have approximately 65,000 homes.

The new projects extend south to State Road 48 on the outskirts of Center Hill and do not include the land acquired by The Villages in Lake County near Leesburg, on which another 2,800 homes can be built.

The latest development agreements divide The Villages projects into three areas. Area A is the original Villages of Southern Oaks south of State Road 44 on either side of the Florida Turnpike. Area B, which includes 4,132 acres, is south of County Road 470, where more than a decade ago, 8,000-house Landstone development was proposed. The 8,354-acre Area C is south of Coleman Federal Prison in an area known as the Stuart Ranch.

In area A, 24,845 apartments are planned, as well as 2.5 million square meters of commercial space and 32,000 square meters of office and government space.

Area B will include 18,413 apartments, 2.3 million square meters of commercial space and 110,000 square meters of office and government space.

Area C will include 16,191 homes, approximately 3 million square meters of commercial space, and 80,000 square meters of office and government space.

The agreements also include the development of a 432 hectare industrial park south of Coleman. An agreement with Sumter County requires a fourth city center or “comparable mixed-use mall” in the Villages of Southern Oaks.

A traffic analysis by the consulting company Kimley-Horn & Associates showed that the entire development will generate 35,932 new external afternoon trips by 2040. Networks of new regional roads are planned for all three areas. Under a road building agreement, Sumter County The Villages or its affiliates reimburses the cost of planning and building the regional roads.