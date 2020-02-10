William John Verticelli

A villager’s grandson was arrested after crossing the US highway. 27/441 in a golf cart.

William John Verticelli, 42, who lives on Palo Alto Avenue in 1949. In the village of Palo Alto, he was traveling in a gas-powered golf cart at 03:33 on Sunday when he was traveling on the US highway. 27/441 and into the parking lot at The Villages Regional Hospital, according to a detention report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It is illegal to cross the US highway. 27/441 in an off-road golf cart.

During a traffic stop in the parking lot, Verticelli and a male passenger became “verbally aggressive”. Verticelli was handcuffed and arrested for not allowing a motor vehicle. The male passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and fled into the golf cart.

Verticelli, whose father lives in the same house in the village of Palo Alto and has been arrested several times, was posted to the Sumter County Detention Center and released after the release of $ 500.