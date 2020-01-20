advertisement

David Robert Morgan

The 58-year-old son of a Villages couple, who felt “disrespectful” while working at the Red Lobster on Buffalo Ridge Plaza, has escaped the theft charge.

David Robert Morgan, who lives in Oviedo Court in the village of Santo Domingo in 1905, was employed as a waiter in the fish restaurant, but quit his job last September and quit with $ 179.85 belonging to the restaurant from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office , When Morgan was interviewed by a MP at home, he passed the money on. The Chicago native gave up his job because the manager was “disrespectful”.

advertisement

David Morgan with his parents in The Villages.

Morgan retained Ocala attorney Kris Vanderlaan, who in October persuaded the prosecutor to reduce the crime to criminal offense.

Last week, prosecutors announced that the case had been closed due to insufficient evidence.

advertisement