The villagers have won a second victory over an unwanted truck in their neighborhood.

Last month, the residents of the La Cresenta villas in the village of El Santiago expressed their disappointments to District 2 regulators about a “huge” truck parking lot in their residential area. You said the truck has been a constant problem for a year.

“We are retired. We came here to live a good life. We shouldn’t have to fight back, ”said Cindy Davis.

CDD 2 supervisor Bill Schikora now reports that the fight is over.

“We are very pleased that the owner of the” Big Yellow Truck “has voluntarily moved it to a commercial warehouse,” said Schikora.

CDD 2 discussed a similar problem with trucks in a driveway in November.

In this case, Kyle Schiro, with a 5-star canopy, chose to bring the trucks from the neighborhood.