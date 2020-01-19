The villager who was arrested in Santa leggings gets her money back

advertisement

Gloria Miller

A villager arrested in Santa leggings in December gets her loan money back.

Gloria Joanne Miller, 54, of the village of Osceola Hills, filed for a $ 500 refund after the prosecutor announced that she would drop a battery charge.

The case is dropped because of “victim / witness problems”, according to a document held by the Lake County Court.

Miller’s husband made an emergency call on December 2 after he had expelled his wife from their white Nissan Rogue during a clash near Mile Marker 293 on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. When a Florida Highway Patrol soldier arrived, he saw Miller wearing a red shirt, Santa leggings, and no shoes. She spoke a profane language to describe her husband and said they went to a Christmas party. She appeared to be drunk.

The rescue personnel were called to the scene.

Miller’s husband had cut a cut near his right eyebrow that was bleeding, according to the detention report. He said they went to a Christmas party at Lake Ridge in Clermont. He said when they got to the winery there was nobody there and they must have been in the wrong place. He said that was when his wife started yelling at him.

“My wife was drunk before we got to the winery,” he added.

There was early evidence that Miller’s husband would not be a cooperative witness.

“I love her and I cannot charge her,” he told the soldier on the day of the incident.

