The villager declares victory in the fight against the little white cross

The battle for the little white cross on thousands of homes in The Villages seems to be over.

The villages appear to have dropped Tamarind Grove’s enforcement against Wayne and Bonnie Anderson. Luckily, it seems that The Villages has undergone a change of heart.

With this apparent end to the controversy, the Andersons want to say far and wide to the villagers, thank you for all of your prayers and support during this ordeal.

And what an ordeal it was.

Here’s a look back. The villages went against the Andersons last summer and told them to remove their little white cross from their property, or they are facing serious financial consequences.

This little white cross is on display at Wayne Anderson’s home in the village of Tamarind Grove.

The Andersons respectfully declined and adhered to their beliefs and legal rights to display an “appropriate” court ornament according to state and federal laws.

After hearing over 100 villagers last August, District 8 commissioners unanimously voted for an immediate $ 50 fine and another $ 25 fine per day until it reached $ 1,500.

Community Standards sent speeding tickets, and the Andersons turned to the famous American Center for Justice and Justice, where President Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow serves as the chief lawyer.

The ACLJ entered to defend the Andersons. The national company contacted The Villages and informed them that the Andersons had the right to display their small white cross and rotating parrot appropriately on their private property.

After a brief discussion of the legal situation, The Villages declined to respond to the ACLJ. So it seems that they happily closed the case.

To date, over 38,000 crosses have been distributed in The Villages. Ironically, they are made in The Villages’ carpentry.

Some villagers told the Andersons to comply with the document restriction because they signed a “contract” with The Villages when they moved in. However, the unreasonable ban on court decoration in the contract is not in line with the protection of homeowners under federal and state law. This part of the contract is therefore not “enforceable”.

It is also noteworthy that after the controversial public hearing, a board member said he wanted a commission made up of homeowners and officials to end the controversial restriction and the hated procedure of the anonymous complaint.

The Andersons want the same thing and are ready to serve the villages and all of their residents in the spirit expressed in the Bible: “Come on, let’s argue with each other.”

For more information, please contact home owner Wayne Anderson at wayneanderson@centurytel.net.

Villagers can also contact the American Center for Law & Justice at www.aclj.org.

Wayne Anderson is a resident of the village of Tamarind Grove.

