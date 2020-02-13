A Village of McClure resident advocates removing plants that she fears may be “toxic” and “toxic” to pets.

Judy Kaiser, who lives in the Carla Villas, addressed her request more to the Board of Supervisors of Community Development District 12 on Thursday. She pointed to the crinum lily plants at the entrance to her villa community.

A villager is concerned about these plants at the entrance to Carla Villas.

“We actually had a report from a homeowner that his dogs were poisoned. It has not been confirmed to come from the plants, ”said Kaiser, who bought her house last July for $ 384,000.

“Many residents are concerned about walking their dogs in this area,” said Kaiser.

The crinum lily is known to cause disorientation and diarrhea in dogs.

District officials were instructed to investigate the problem and find a possible solution.