A villager advocates removing a junk car from her neighborhood.

Judy Biebesheimer of the village of Palo Alto raised her concerns on Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Supervisory Board.

She complained about a “rusted” car with an expired license plate that had long been in a house on Palo Alto Ave. Parked in 1949.

1949 Palo Alto Ave.

The homeowner’s son, 65-year-old William John Verticelli, has a well-documented history of arrests and was last released from prison last Halloween.

William Verticelli

Last week, his son, who apparently also lives in the Palo Alto village house, was arrested after illegally driving a golf cart down the US highway. 27/441 and into the parking lot at The Villages Regional Hospital.

The senior Verticelli has a long criminal history, including arrest after an K-9 was alerted on a golf cart he was traveling in. It was found that he was in possession of methamphetamine. In 2015, the MPs had to beat up Verticelli at the Palo Alto post office.